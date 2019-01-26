Bangladeshi politician trampled to death by elephant in West Bengal

Syed Saymoon Kanak (51), media secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSad) of Bangladesh, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal on Friday evening.

Kanak along with his wife Maksuda Saymon (Mala) and some of his friends dad visited Lataguri in Jalpaiguri district for a jungle safari.

While returning, Kanak went near the animal to take photographs on a state highway. The jumbo caught Kanak with its trunk.

Nisha Goswami, divisional forest officer of Gorumara said, “Preparations are on to hand over the body to his relatives from Bangladesh. This is the first incident of a foreign national killed by any wild animal in North Bengal.”

“As the elephant started displaying aggressive behaviour others quickly got into the car in which they were travelling. But Kanak was left behind and he was trampled to death by the elephant,” said Krishnendu Bera, secretary of Bhasa O Sanskriti, Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district who is a friend of Kanak’s family.

West Bengal’s forest minister Binay Krishna Barman and tourism minister Gautam Deb have termed the incident as unfortunate.

Kanak used to live at Sadarghat area in Old Dhaka. The body is likely to be taken by road through Changrabandha border on Sunday.

The autopsy was carried out on Saturday.

“A no objection certificate from the Bangladeshi deputy high commission in Kolkata is awaited,” said Kiran Shankar Mandal, who is in Jalpaiguri with the family members.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:40 IST