Live updates: Heavy rain leaves Chennai waterlogged, orange alert in Bengaluru
Live updates: Heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing the city to a standstill. Residential neighbourhoods and roads were inundated with knee-deep water, causing widespread disruptions to daily life. The relentless downpour led to traffic congestion, crippled public transportation services, and forced the cancellation of several domestic flights. The Southern Railway announced the cancellation of four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging.
A number of trains were diverted, some were stopped ahead of Chennai Central railway station. The origin station was shifted to suburban Avadi for a few trains. Several domestic flights were cancelled as sufficient number of passengers did not turn up to avail services.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression and is expected to cross the Chennai coast on October 17 morning.
"Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts," the IMD bulletin stated.
Live updates: MK Stalin announces free food service from govt run Amma canteens
Live updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that food will be provided free of cost at government-run low-cost food canteens, called Amma canteens, on Wednesday and Thursday for people affected by the floods in Chennai.
“All the relief work is being carried out in full swing in the areas affected by the northeast monsoon yesterday. People living in low-lying areas are accommodated in relief camps and provided food and other assistance by the Metropolitan Chennai Corporation,” said Stalin in a post on X.
Live updates: Tiruvallur district police rescue people from flooded areas
Live updates: The Tiruvallur district police in Tamil Nadu rescued hundreds of people affected by heavy rain from low-lying areas and moved them to nearby relief centres.
They were provided with food and other basic essentials such as water bottles and blankets. Police personnel continue to maintain a strict vigil in Chennai and other neighbouring districts.
Live updates: India vs New Zealand 1st test cricket match toss delayed due to rain
Live updates: Rain in Bengaluru has forced match officials to postpone the toss for the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Live visuals from around the stadium show that it is still raining steadily. Match officials are expected to conduct the toss once the weather clears.
Live updates: Schools and colleges shut in Chennai, neighbouring districts
Live updates: The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools and colleges across four northern districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet, on Wednesday (October 16) as heavy rainfall lashed the state.
All government offices including the offices of Public Undertakings, Corporations, boards etc will be closed on Tuesday in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram.
However, all essential services, such as Police, Fire Service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, Banks, Financial Institutions, power supply, transport of vegetables, goods and other essential goods, Transport, MTC, MRTS, CMRL, Railways, Airport, Airlines Services, Port Services, Export and Import institutions, fuel outlets, hotels/ restaurants, etc., and all the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.