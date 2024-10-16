Chennai on high alert as cyclonic depression nears coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, prompting high alert in Chennai and surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression, currently centered 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore by early morning on October 17. People wade through a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Chennai on October 15, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)(AFP)

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17 as a depression," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement. (Live updates)

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on October 17, with extremely heavy rain expected in isolated areas. Squally weather with wind speeds up to 60 km/h is also predicted over southwest Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The Tamil Nadu government has put emergency services on high alert, with disaster management teams and relief centers ready to respond. Residents have been advised to stay indoors avoid travel unless necessary and follow official advisories and updates. Fishermen have been warned to refrain from venturing into the sea.

The depression's approach has led to increased rainfall activity in southeast peninsular India, marking the commencement of the northeast monsoon. The IMD is closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to stay informed through local news and official alerts.

Andhra on cyclone alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has identified areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, including West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts. Squally winds reaching up to 55 km/h speed are expected along the coast.

With the depression expected to make landfall soon, Chennai residents are bracing for the worst. The city's emergency services are on standby, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools and colleges across four northern districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet, on Wednesday as heavy rainfall lashed the state.

All government offices including the offices of Public Undertakings, Corporations, boards, etc will be closed on Tuesday in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram.