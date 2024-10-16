Chennai rains: Residents park two-wheelers in flats, cars on flyover to prevent damage

Heavy rain in Chennai has been resulted in several residential neighborhoods and roads going under water, leading to traffic congestion and also affecting public transport services. Visuals from the city show incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Superstar Rajinikanth's house, which is a landmark in the city is also inundated. Several residents parked their car on the Velachery flyover to protect them from damage.(X/@indhavaainko)

Some residents in low-lying areas, who are used to the deluge, have resorted to unusual measures to protect their vehicles from flood damage. They have hauled their two-wheelers up to their apartments, lining corridors and common areas with scooters, bikes, and cycles.

A resident of Velachery, Kavitha Vishnu Vardhini, shared images on X of her apartment's fourth-floor common area filled with vehicles. She explained that last year's monsoon floods had damaged vehicles parked on the ground floor, prompting residents to take precautions.

Others have followed suit, with one X user sharing that he had parked three bikes inside his room. Chennai's low-lying areas, including Velachery, Koyambedu, Guindy, and Madipakkam, are notorious for flooding, causing traffic chaos.

Residents in Velachery, anticipating rainfall, parked their cars on a flyover in an attempt to prevent any damage to their vehicles.

Chennai rain: Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rains for the next two days in the state and said that the well marked low pressure area has intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening and it is expected to cross coast near Chennai on October 17 morning.

A holiday had been declared for schools and colleges on October 15 and the government requested people to check the TN Alert App for weather updates. Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing intermittent rains.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected and monitored the rain-affected area in Chennai. While doing so he could also be seen sharing a cup of hot tea with rescue and relief workers.