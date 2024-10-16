Rajinikanth's house flooded after heavy rain brings Chennai to a standstill: Report

A severe rainstorm battered Chennai and surrounding districts on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, traffic chaos, and disruption of essential services. The city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the deluge, leaving residents stranded. Heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing the city to a standstill.(AFP)

The luxurious villa of superstar Rajinikanth in Poes Garden, a landmark in the city, has been inundated, with floodwaters entering the premises, according to Deccan Herald. Social media platforms are filled with visuals showcasing the flooding, highlighting the severity of the situation. (Live updates)

The city's drainage system has been overwhelmed by the intense downpour, leading to this crisis. However, civic authorities have initiated emergency measures to pump out the water around Rajinikanth's residence, according to reports. His staff members are closely monitoring the situation to minimize damage.

While the superstar is yet to make a public address, reports say Rajinikanth is taking all necessary precautions to ensure household safety. This isn't the first time Rajinikanth's residence has faced flooding; a similar incident occurred in 2023 due to Cyclone Michaung

Transportation disruptions in Chennai

The Southern Railway canceled four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging. Several trains were diverted or stopped short of Chennai Central railway station. Domestic flights were also canceled as passengers stayed indoors.

Weather warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains for the next two days, with a well-marked low-pressure area intensifying into a depression. "Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely" in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts.

Chennai rains: Government response

Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices, except essential services, in affected districts. Disaster response teams are on standby, with 219 boats ready for deployment.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary. The Chennai Corporation has set up a 24-hour control room to address rain-related complaints. Power supply has been suspended in waterlogged areas.