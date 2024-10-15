Tamil Nadu rain: Schools, colleges shut today in Chennai, other places; IT firms to work from home

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has declared holiday for schools and colleges in several districts on Tuesday due to torrential rainfall in the state. A man crosses a waterlogged street following heavy rains, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu(PTI)

The order applies for the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the state, due to the weather department's prediction that heavy to very heavy rain with the beginning of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

MK Stalin has also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory allowing employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Tiruvallur on the night of October 14, leading to immense waterlogging in the city, including the Ponneri railway subway.

MK Stalin also visited parts of Tiruvallur to assess the damage caused by the intense rainfall, while deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin surveyed lakes and canals prone to flooding in Chennai, which is under red alert.

Many residents of Chennai have parked their vehicles on the Velachery flyover to prevent damage during the rain. The Deputy CM also met with citizens to address their complaints and prepare for the upcoming rainfall accordingly.

Chennai Metro Rail Services have also announced that metro trains will be operated with increased frequency to support citizens during the heavy rainfall period.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin held a review meeting with senior officials to outline necessary preparations for the monsoon.

Fishermen on the Tamil Nadu coast have been advised to avoid venturing out into the rough sea from October 15-17.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the state, with warnings of very heavy isolated rain expected in Dharmapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts.