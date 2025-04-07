Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank fraud case: ED conducts raids on premises of Vinay Shankar Tiwari

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 01:35 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari has been associated with Gangotri Enterprises, a company that has long been under scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids on the premises linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari in connection with its money laundering probe into 754 crore bank fraud case, people familiar with the development said.

The agency was carrying out searches at a total of ten locations in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi and Mumbai. (ED | Official X account)
The agency was carrying out searches at a total of ten locations in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi and Mumbai. (ED | Official X account)

The agency was carrying out searches at a total of ten locations in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi and Mumbai under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

Tiwari is the promoter of Gangotri Enterprises Ltd, which availed credit facilities to the tune of 1129.44 crore from consortium of seven banks led by Bank of India.

Also Read: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in four states linked to SDPI

ED has alleged that the credit facilities were not repaid and grossly diverted, misappropriated and siphoned off by Gangotri Enterprises Ltd. and its promoters/directors/guarantors in violation of banking norms causing wrongful loss to the tune of 754.24 crore to the consortium of banks.

Earlier, the financial crimes probe agency had attached multiple properties worth 102.94 crore in this case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bank fraud case: ED conducts raids on premises of Vinay Shankar Tiwari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On