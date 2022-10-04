Bank manager in J&K, a non-local, attacked by terrorists, escapes

A bank employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla - about 60 km from Srinagar - escaped a bid on his life on Monday. The attack by terrorists came amid union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the union territory.

Vivek Kumar, an employee of Grameen bank, was attacked outside his bank in the Pattan area of north Kashmir. He, however, escaped unhurt. He is a non-local. The incident yet again raised concerns about non-locals being targeted in J&K. Many such attacks have been reported in the last few months.

On Monday morning, officials said, police received information that terrorists tried to attack outsider the bank manager in Pattan area. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists tried to attack Vivek Kumar son of Ashok Kumar resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand A/P Dhobiwan, Kunzer who is working as Manager of Grameen Bank at Goshbugh Pattan area of Baramulla. However, terrorists could not succeed, he is unhurt, safe and sound," the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered, and further investigation has been initiated.

In June, militants killed a manager of Grameen bank in Kulgam in south Kashmir. After that attack, the bank employees demanded posting outside Kashmir due to such threats.

Soon after Monday's attack, army and police launched a joint operation in the area to track the terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing several incidents amid Amit Shah's visit. On Sunday, a cop had died in the line of duty and a CRPF troop was injured when a joint team was targeted in Pulwama.

On Monday night, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons Hemant Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his house in Jammu, A murder probe has been launched while the suspect - his domestic help - is said to be missing.