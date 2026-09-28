Bank strike deferred after association agrees to panel on five-day banking week

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) late on Sunday said that it has deferred its proposed three-day nationwide bank strike beginning Monday, after the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) agreed to form a high-level committee with the forum to consider its demand for a five-day banking week.

Members of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) raise slogans ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike at Gardanibagh in Patna, Bihar, India. (Antosh Kumar/ HT photo) (Representative Image)

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The development came after UFBU’s late-night meeting with the IBA. “After detailed discussions, understandings have been reached, and hence our agitations and strike actions are deferred. Details follow,” Ufbu said in the announcement.

Also Read: 3-day bank strike deferred after talks between bank body and unions

Deep Dive What is the significance of the deferred bank strike by the UFBU? The deferred bank strike is significant as it allows the formation of a high-level committee to address the demand for a five-day banking week and other pending issues, ensuring continued banking operations. Why are bank unions demanding a five-day banking week? Bank unions are demanding a five-day banking week to provide bank employees with holidays on all Saturdays, making work-life balance and employee welfare a priority, which has been a long-standing request. How will the discussions for a five-day banking week be conducted by the new committee? The new committee will hold discussions with all stakeholders involved, working towards finding an acceptable solution to implement the five-day banking week and addressing other related concerns.

“On five-day banking, the IBA has agreed to form a high-level committee comprising representatives of the IBA and the United Forum,” said UFBU key negotiator C.H. Venkatachalam.

“The committee will work towards finding a solution to our demand for implementation of five-day banking and will discuss the matter with all the stakeholders,” said Venkatachalam, who is also general secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

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“Second, on performance-linked incentive (PLI), there will be discussions on the issue of the discriminatory PLI for officers and modification of the scheme will be discussed with us. Third, the other pending issues will also be discussed with us,” he added.

The precise terms and modalities of the understanding reached between the two sides were yet to be formally disclosed. The development comes just hours before the proposed three-day strike was scheduled to begin.

Also Read: Banks to open this Sunday — Here's why, and what shuts next week

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The UFBU, an umbrella body of seven major bank employees’ and officers’ unions, had served a strike notice on 26 August and announced a phased programme of industrial action.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry remained unanswered.