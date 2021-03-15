Home / India News / Banking services in Maharashtra hit as 40,000 bank employees join two-day strike
india news

Banking services in Maharashtra hit as 40,000 bank employees join two-day strike

The pan-India strike on March 15-16 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine unions
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal(MINT_PRINT)

Banking services in the state got affected on Monday as around 40,000 bank employees and officers have gone on a two-day strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run banks.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal.

The pan-India strike on March 15-16 has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions. It has claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks are participating in the strike.

UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar in a statement said that about 40,000 bank employees and officers working in about 10,000 bank branches across the state have joined the nationwide strike.

State-run lenders, including Central Bank of India among others have informed their customers to use their digital channels like internet or mobile banking, ATMS services for making transactions during the two-day strike.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank strike
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP