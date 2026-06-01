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Bar scuffle to road rage: Sri Lankan Tamil refugee teen killed as angry men ram car into two-wheeler in Chennai

The victim, identified as Yansi, a resident of the Villupuram district, went dancing with her 17-year-old friend to the private bar, according to the police.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 10:41 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee was killed, and her friend was seriously injured after a car rammed into their two-wheeler under the Koyambedu flyover in Tamil Nadu's Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police registered a case against six persons, of whom three have been arrested. (HT Photo)

The road rage incident was an extension of a verbal altercation that broke out between the deceased's group and a group of men at a private bar in Koyambedu on Saturday, May 30.

The victim, identified as Yansi, a resident of the Villupuram district, went dancing with her 17-year-old friend to the private bar, according to the police.

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The two girls were dancing in the club with their friends when a verbal tiff broke out between Yansi's group and a group of men, quickly escalating into a scuffle.

"Yansi died on the spot while her friend, who was nearby, sustained grievous injuries and has been sent to the Kilpauk government hospital for treatment," the release said.

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Police registered a case against six persons, of whom three have been arrested. The three arrested men were identified as Balaguru, 21, Joshua, 19, and Kishorekumar, 19. Authorities have also seized the car used in the crime.

Police have formed a special team to track down the absconding culprits, they said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 
tamil nadu road accident chennai
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Home / India News / Bar scuffle to road rage: Sri Lankan Tamil refugee teen killed as angry men ram car into two-wheeler in Chennai
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