Two-seater training aircraft crashes in Baramati

A two-seater training aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Baramati on Wednesday morning. The trainee pilot on board was said to have ejected safely.

Trainee pilot on board safely ejected the training aircraft that crashed in Baramati(HT)

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According to Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Gill, the training aircraft belonging to Redbird Flight Training Organisation (FTO) made a hard landing in the jurisdiction of Gojubavi village of Baramati.

The plane crash comes months after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed after the aircraft he was flying in crashed in Baramati.

The Learjet 45 operated by VSR Ventures crashed during a charter flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Baramati airport on January 28. The crash was determined to be in low visibility and heavy fog.

According to flight-tracking service FlightRadar24, the Learjet 45 aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport at 8.10am and headed southeast to Baramati. It made its first contact with the Baramati airport at 8.18am, said the release.

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{{^usCountry}} FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft taking a largely linear path towards the town, rising to a peak altitude of 19,000m above sea level and holding that height for three minutes as it crossed the Western Ghats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft taking a largely linear path towards the town, rising to a peak altitude of 19,000m above sea level and holding that height for three minutes as it crossed the Western Ghats. {{/usCountry}}

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