Sunetra Pawar set for massive win in Baramati bypoll, crosses 2 lakh votes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar is set for a sweeping victory in the Baramati assembly bypolls 2026. The Maharashtra deputy CM secured over 2 lakh votes at the end of the 23rd round of counting and has maintained a stunning lead over her 22 rivals, none of whom have crossed even 1000 votes, according to Election Commission data. Sunetra Pawar crosses 1 lakh votes. (HT_PRINT)

She received 2,09,921 votes as of 5:45 pm, as per EC data. Professor RY Ghatukade Sir (New Rashtriya Samaj Party) is trailing with 873 votes, while Viraj Mahadev Shinde (Independent) is further behind with 501 votes. Counting is still underway.

The bypoll, held on April 23, was necessitated following the death of then Deputy CM and NCP head Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28. Contesting her first election, Sunetra Pawar is heading towards a comfortable win.

In a post on X, Sunetra Pawar thanked the people of Baramati for a “resounding victory” in the Assembly by-election. She said the mandate came with “overwhelming votes” and showed deep trust, love, and support from voters.

She said this was the first election in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar, adding that his absence was deeply felt and that the victory was “not merely a political triumph” but a tribute to his work and legacy. She said his vision and contributions to Maharashtra and Baramati continued to inspire her and gave her strength to move forward, while also acknowledging the responsibility of carrying forward his dreams.