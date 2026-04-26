MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government was embarrassed for the second time in two days on Saturday, over remarks relating to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, by people linked to the ruling alliance. Mahayuti red-faced over Shivaji remarks, again

On Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatened the publisher of a book on Shivaji, and on Saturday, it was Hindu preacher Dhirendra Shastri who had left the government red-faced. As the opposition attacked the government, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Shastri’s remarks and pulled up Gaikwad for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

At an RSS event on Saturday, Shastri claimed that during a meeting between Shivaji and 17th century Marathi saint, Samarth Ramdas, the former expressed a desire to renounce his responsibilities, and offered his crown as a symbolic gesture. Samarth Ramdas then placed the crown back on his head and asked him to continue to preside over his kingdom.

Opinions differ over whether or not Samarth Ramdas was the Maratha king’s spiritual guru. Some Maratha outfits say a link was claimed, much later, by some Brahmin historians.

Fadnavis rebutted Shastri’s remarks, saying, “There are no references in historical or literary sources linking Shivaji Maharaj with Samarth Ramdas Swami. Historical narratives often emerge from colloquial traditions and reflect the context of their time. Different regions have different oral traditions, and historical accounts are shaped accordingly. Even epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata have variations. There are no documented or scriptural evidence supporting such claims (by Bageshwar Baba).”

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said insulting Shivaji is a “national policy” of the BJP and RSS. “The BJP and RSS do not accept Shivaji Maharaj’s ideology and achievements, and therefore consistently defame him, insult him, and distort his history as part of their national policy.”

He added, “Party leaders like Bhagat Singh Koshyari, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rahul Solapurkar, Prashant Koratkar, and Abhijit Chhindam have made derogatory remarks about Maharaj in the past, yet no action was taken against them. Bunch of Thoughts by MS Golwalkar, there is disrespectful writing about Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj. VD Savarkar, in his book Saat Soneri Pane, has distorted and objectionable content about both the Maharajas,” he said.

“When Dhirendra Shastri made such insulting remarks, Fadnavis, Gadkari and Mohan Bhagwat should have been ashamed and stopped him. The government’s failure to take action against those making such offensive statements about Shivaji Maharaj is sending the wrong message,’’ said Sapkal.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Bageshwar Baba (Shastri) is not a historian and there is no need to take his remarks seriously. “We very well know the history of Shivaji Maharaj,” said Raut.

Reacting to Shastri’s suggestion that one in four children should be engaged in RSS work, Fadnavis said the remark should be interpreted in context. “He meant that the RSS has contributed to preserving and rejuvenating Hindu culture, and therefore one of the four sons should be involved in its work,” he said.

The chief minister also pulled up Sena MLA from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, for using abusive language and threatening Prashant Ambi, the Kolhapur-based publisher of the book, Shivaji Kon Hota. Authored by the slain Govind Pansare, the book was first published in the 1980s.

“Some people keep ranting without understanding the references and the history. The abusive language used by the MLA was unwarranted. The book was written decades ago, and there is no point in raking it up now. Such language (Gaikwad’s) is unacceptable, and I believe his party chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will issue him an appropriate warning,” he said.

Shinde confirmed that the MLA had been warned for his conduct. “He has also apologised,” Shinde said.