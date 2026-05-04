Bypoll election result LIVE: ECI to begin counting votes at 8 am; all eyes on Baramati seat
Bypoll election result LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is counting votes for the assembly bypolls for seven seats across five states from 8 am today. The states which went to the polls include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Nagaland.
- 5 Mins ago7 candidates in fray for Nagaland’s Koridang seat
- 9 Mins agoKey contest between BJP, Congress and CPI(M) in Tripura’s Dharmanagar
- 13 Mins agoPolls held in Bagalkot, Davanagere South seats in Karnataka
- 17 Mins agoWhy was a bypoll held in Maharashtra?
- 26 Mins agoWhere were bypolls held?
- 34 Mins agoCounting of votes for 7 assembly seats across 5 states from 8 am
Bypoll election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls in five states will begin at 8 am today. Along with the bypoll results, the Election Commission of India will also declare the results of the assembly elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry....Read More
ECI decided to conduct by-elections to fill vacancies in assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. While a bypoll was set to be held for Goa's Ponda seat, it was cancelled a day before polling by the Bombay high court.
Assembly bypoll result 2026 | Key points
- The seats: The seven seats for which bypolls were held are: Umreth (Gujarat); Bagalkot, Davanagere South (Karnataka); Rahuri, Baramati (Maharashtra); Koridang-(ST) (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura).
- The Umreth seat in Gujarat became vacant following the demise of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
- In Maharashtra, vacancies occurred in Rahuri after Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile died and in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland fell vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while Dharmanagar in Tripura became vacant following the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen, said the polling body in its official notice.
- Voter turnout in bypolls: Based on data from the Election Commission, here's a look at the voter turnouts across the assembly bypolls -
- Tripura’s Dhamranagar – 80.04 per cent
- Gujarat’s Umreth - 59.04 per cent
- Nagaland’s Koridang - 82.21 per cent
- Karnataka’s Bagalkot - 68.62 per cent
- Karnataka’s Davanagere South - 68.43 per cent
- Maharashtra’s Rahuri - 55.89 per cent
- Maharashtra’s Baramati - 58.17 per cent
The results will be clear by this evening as the ECI counts votes. Follow hindustantimes.com for the latest coverage on the assembly bypoll election results and assembly election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
Bypoll election result LIVE: 7 candidates in fray for Nagaland’s Koridang seat
Bypoll election result LIVE: According to the Nagaland government, the seven candidates contesting for the Koridang (ST) seat are Daochir (BJP), Abenjang (NPP), T. Chalokumba (INC), Imtiwapang (IND), Major (Retd) Toshikaba (IND), Imchatoba Imchen (IND), and Wapangmeren (IND). The bypoll was called after the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen (75) on November 11 last year.
Bypoll election result LIVE: Key contest between BJP, Congress and CPI(M) in Tripura’s Dharmanagar
Bypoll election result LIVE: In Dharmanagar, the bypoll was held following the passing of sitting MLA and Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, said ECI. Key candidates for the seat include Jahar Chakraborti of the ruling BJP, Chayan Bhattacharjee of the Congress, and Amitabha Datta representing the CPI(M)-led Left Front.
Bypoll election result LIVE: Polls held in Bagalkot, Davanagere South seats in Karnataka
Bypoll election result LIVE: In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The results for the same will be declared today.
Bypoll election result LIVE: Why was a bypoll held in Maharashtra?
Bypoll election result LIVE: In Maharashtra, the Election Commission announced by-elections after vacancies in the Rahuri and Baramati seats. In Rahuri, the death of Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile called for a fresh poll. Meanwhile, in Baramati, the election was called after the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.
Bypoll election result LIVE: Where were bypolls held?
Bypoll election result LIVE: Based on the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the bypoll elections were held in five states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Nagaland. The by-election was also set to be held in Goa, but was cancelled a day before the voting.
In Gujarat, the Umreth seat went to poll along with Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Maharashtra’s Rahuri, Baramati, Koridang (ST) of Nagaland, and Tripura’s Dharmanagar assembly constituency.
Bypoll election result LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats across 5 states from 8 am
Bypoll election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypoll elections 2026 will at 8 am, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India. The results of the by-elections held across five states will be available on the official website of the polling body, results.eci.gov.in, after counting concludes.