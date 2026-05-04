Bypoll election result LIVE: ECI to begin counting votes at 8 am; all eyes on Baramati seat

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Bypoll election result LIVE: All eyes are on the Baramati seat in Maharashtra, which fell vacant after the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8am onwards.

Bypoll election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls in five states will begin at 8 am today. Along with the bypoll results, the Election Commission of India will also declare the results of the assembly elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. ECI decided to conduct by-elections to fill vacancies in assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. While a bypoll was set to be held for Goa's Ponda seat, it was cancelled a day before polling by the Bombay high court. Assembly bypoll result 2026 | Key points The seats: The seven seats for which bypolls were held are: Umreth (Gujarat); Bagalkot, Davanagere South (Karnataka); Rahuri, Baramati (Maharashtra); Koridang-(ST) (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura).

The Umreth seat in Gujarat became vacant following the demise of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

In Maharashtra, vacancies occurred in Rahuri after Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile died and in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland fell vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while Dharmanagar in Tripura became vacant following the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen, said the polling body in its official notice.

Voter turnout in bypolls: Based on data from the Election Commission, here's a look at the voter turnouts across the assembly bypolls -

Tripura’s Dhamranagar – 80.04 per cent

Gujarat’s Umreth - 59.04 per cent

Nagaland’s Koridang - 82.21 per cent

Karnataka’s Bagalkot - 68.62 per cent

Karnataka’s Davanagere South - 68.43 per cent

Maharashtra’s Rahuri - 55.89 per cent

Maharashtra’s Baramati - 58.17 per cent The results will be clear by this evening as the ECI counts votes. Follow hindustantimes.com for the latest coverage on the assembly bypoll election results and assembly election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. ...Read More

ECI decided to conduct by-elections to fill vacancies in assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. While a bypoll was set to be held for Goa's Ponda seat, it was cancelled a day before polling by the Bombay high court. Assembly bypoll result 2026 | Key points The seats: The seven seats for which bypolls were held are: Umreth (Gujarat); Bagalkot, Davanagere South (Karnataka); Rahuri, Baramati (Maharashtra); Koridang-(ST) (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura).

The Umreth seat in Gujarat became vacant following the demise of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

In Maharashtra, vacancies occurred in Rahuri after Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile died and in Baramati after the death of Ajit Pawar. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland fell vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while Dharmanagar in Tripura became vacant following the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen, said the polling body in its official notice.

Voter turnout in bypolls: Based on data from the Election Commission, here's a look at the voter turnouts across the assembly bypolls -

Tripura’s Dhamranagar – 80.04 per cent

Gujarat’s Umreth - 59.04 per cent

Nagaland’s Koridang - 82.21 per cent

Karnataka’s Bagalkot - 68.62 per cent

Karnataka’s Davanagere South - 68.43 per cent

Maharashtra’s Rahuri - 55.89 per cent

Maharashtra’s Baramati - 58.17 per cent The results will be clear by this evening as the ECI counts votes. Follow hindustantimes.com for the latest coverage on the assembly bypoll election results and assembly election results in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.