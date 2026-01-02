Bareilly, A hotel manager and two more men were arrested for allegedly assaulting policemen during a New Year's Eve raid, an officer said on Friday. Bareilly hotel manager, 2 more men nabbed for assaulting cops at New Year party

The incident happened on December 31 night when the police asked the hotel management to shut the music system down which was on allegedly till after the stipulated time, the officer said.

Baradari Police Station SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the three men, and at least three more unnamed people, were booked on charges of attempted murder, assault, and under sections of Environment Protection Act, and Noise Pollution Rules.

The three arrested were hotel manager Masi Alam, a resident of Bijnor district, accountant Pavnesh, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri district, and Raghav Kapoor, a resident of Civil Lines area of Bareilly.

Pandey said that on December 31, a party was underway at Sobti Continental Hotel under the watch of Alam and Kapoor, a relative of the owner.

He said that the hotel continued to serve alcohol even after 1 am, and the DJ blared at high volume.

Responding to a complaint, the Rohilkhand outpost in-charge went to the hotel and forced the DJ to turn the music off.

At around 2.40 am, another complaint came alleging that the DJ had begun playing the music again, and it was very loud.

Sub-Inspector Saurabh Tomar and Head Constable Sabir Ali were dispatched to the scene.

At the hotel, they were confronted by Alam, Kumar, Kapoor, the owner's son, and around half a dozen more, all of them drunk, the SHO said.

Pandey said the policemen were abused, not allowed to carry out their duties, and were even attacked by the hotel authorities.

All of them fled before the reinforcement came from the police station, he said.

An immediate arrest of all those involved was ordered by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya.

On Thursday, police nabbed Alam, Kumar, and Kapoor, the SHO said.

