Bareilly man holding tin shed lifted nearly 50 feet in air as strong winds lash UP: Video

Strong storms accompanied by heavy rains hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 89 people dead and wreaking havoc in different districts in the state.

A viral video shows a man being swept away into the air as a powerful storm hit UP's Bareilly district.(Video screengrabs)

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While several videos showing the damage caused by the storm went viral on social media, a video from Bamiyana village in Bareilly stood out.

The video shows a man being swept away into the air as a powerful storm carried a tin roof with it.

The man, who was allegedly holding on to a tin shed, was blown nearly 30-40 feet in the air along with the massive structure, which was also lifted and upturned owing to strong winds.

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{{^usCountry}} The man is lifted into in the air and after some time, falls on the ground. ‘Was 30-40 feet high… didn't know where I fell' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man is lifted into in the air and after some time, falls on the ground. ‘Was 30-40 feet high… didn't know where I fell' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The man, identified as Nanhe Miyan, sustained injuries after he fell on the ground. “The wind was so strong that the tin shed started making loud noises. I thought if I did not hold onto it, it would be blown away in the storm. So, I immediately grabbed a rope tied to the shed,” he told PTI news agency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man, identified as Nanhe Miyan, sustained injuries after he fell on the ground. “The wind was so strong that the tin shed started making loud noises. I thought if I did not hold onto it, it would be blown away in the storm. So, I immediately grabbed a rope tied to the shed,” he told PTI news agency {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that thereafter, a strong gust of wind came, lifting both the shed and him into the air. “I was carried nearly 50 ft into the air before the storm weakened and I fell to the ground,” he added. Storms cause widespread damage in UP districts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that thereafter, a strong gust of wind came, lifting both the shed and him into the air. “I was carried nearly 50 ft into the air before the storm weakened and I fell to the ground,” he added. Storms cause widespread damage in UP districts {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past 24 hours, reports of loss of human lives, livestock loss, and damage to several houses emerged from several UP districts. With the weather suddenly changing in the state, clouds of dust enveloped several parts, reducing visibility and ripping hoardings and sheds, PTI news agency reported.

The storms killed at least 89 people, according to the Relief Commissioner's office, and caused damage in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, Sonbhadra and Badaun districts of Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide compensation to victims affected by the damage caused by unseasonal rain, storm, and lightning strikes across Uttar Pradesh. He further put in place a deadline of 24 hours for the delivering of relief to victims, according to a statement by the chief minister's office.

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At least 16 people were killed in Prayagraj, 16 in Bhadohi, nine people in Fatehpur district, four in Unnao, three in Kanpur Dehat, five in Budaun, two in Chandauli and one in Sonbhadra, according to news reports from the districts and news agencies.

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