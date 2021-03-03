Barely 22 days after taking first jab of vaccine, medico dies of Covid-19

A final year MBBS medico, who took the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine around 22 days back, died late on Monday evening at his hometown Begusarai after testing positive for coronavirus, amid indications of more students testing positive for the virus at the medical college.

Shubhendu Shubham, 23, a 2016-batch student of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), had taken the first shot of Covaxin in the first week of February, but tested positive for the viral infection later last month before he could take the second shot, said his batchmate Anand Bhushan.

Experts say that one develops immunity against the virus 14 days after the second shot of the vaccine which is taken after a minimum of 28 days of the first shot.

“Shubham tested positive for Covid-19 at NMCH on February 24 and immediately left for his hometown Begusarai,” said Bhushan.

He was initially put on oxygen support there and later admitted to a private health facility near the GD College, where his condition deteriorated very quickly and he died on the second day of hospitalisation around 10.30 pm on Monday, he added.

“The erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C-Reactive Protein (CRP) value and D-Dimer level were high. The computerised tomography (CT) scan of chest indicated that the lungs were functioning at 50-75% efficiency. The severity value of CT scan was bordering towards severe. He bled through nose and mouth towards the end stage, all of which are indications of coronavirus,” said Ravish Kumar Singh, an MBBS intern at NMCH, who was among five friends to visit the bereaved family at Dahiya village in Begusarai on Tuesday.

Ashish Chaudhury, Shanu Anand, both MBBS students of 2015 batch doing final year internship; Anand Bhushan and Akash Kumar of 2016 batch, were the other medicos who visited the bereaved family.

Begusarai civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Jha confirmed the death. “The student had tested positive on February 25 at Patna. He was admitted to Bhrit Jeevan, a private health facility in Begusarai on February 27, where he died late last night. I don't know if he had any pre-existing disease since post-mortem examination of Covid-19 patients are not done,” said Dr Jha.

NMCH principal Dr Hiralal Mahto said that he got to know about the student’s death on Tuesday.

“I got to know on February 28 that one of our medicos, residing in one of our hostels, has tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately asked the hostel warden to hospitalise him but was told that he had left the hostel without informing anyone. I got the news about his death today,” said Dr Mahto.

Asked about more Covid-19 cases among medicos, Dr Mahto said, “Some of our students have shown symptoms of Covid-19. I have asked all medicos — roughly 700 — to undergo the RT-PCR test. I have even asked those showing symptoms of Covid-19 to get themselves hospitalized, but they are awaiting results of RT-PCR test.”

The principal said he had ordered sanitization of the entire hospital and hostel.