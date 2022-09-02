Barmer man booked months after raping girl

A 40-year-old man was on the run after he was booked in Rajasthan’s Barmer for allegedly raping a 16-year-old. The rape came to light after the girl’s family discovered she was eight-month pregnant.

Surendra Kumar, a local police officer, said Ghamnda Ram was booked on Thursday under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and efforts were on to nab the accused. He added that the girl did not complain earlier fearing ostracization. Ram, who is the son of a village head, also threatened her.

Kumar said a medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statement was recorded. “...a medical board has confirmed the pregnancy.” He added she will be sent to a shelter home till her delivery and later a DNA sample of her child will be collected.

In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged she was returning home from school when Ram offered her a lift before taking her to an isolated place, where he allegedly raped her earlier this year.