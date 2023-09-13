Nobody knows special Parl session agenda ‘barring one man’: Opposition renews attack at Centre

Opposition leaders have doubled down on their attack at the central government for keeping the agenda for the special Parliament session under wraps. This comes after Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced the all-party meeting which will be conducted a day before the scheduled special session.

Two Parliament buildings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4:30 pm. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow," the Union minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The session is scheduled from September 18 to 22.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the central government for not announcing the agenda for the upcoming session. He listed out special sessions conducted in the past with previously announced list of businesses.

“The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody—barring One Man(ok, perhaps the Other One too)—has any sense of the agenda. On every previous occasion, when Special Sessions or Special Sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance,” he wrote on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking jibe at the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the government hasn't revealed the agenda when only two working days are remaining before the special session begins.

“TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda. Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As reported earlier, the session will commence in the old Parliament building and it will be moved to the new building a day after, which will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail