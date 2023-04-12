Bathinda military station firing: Jawans shot as they slept, rifle still missing

The four deceased Indian Army jawans were asleep when they were attacked in their barrack at the Bathinda military station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Wednesday. Ajay Gandhi, superintendent of police (investigation), Bathinda, said two persons in civil dress were believed to be behind the shooting. Gandhi is heading a police team probing the Bathinda Military Station. He said 19 empty shells of Insas rifle were recovered from the spot. The Army in its statement had said that all aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained.

Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, killing four Army jawans.(PTI)

More than 12 hrs after the killings in military station, assailants are still elusive. The combing operation is still underway in the military station. Motive is still unknown as the military and district police are scanning CCTV footage for clues

Four army jawans of an artillery unit were shot dead in an incident of suspected fratricide at an officers' mess in the Bathinda military station early Wednesday.

Bathinda's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana had denied any terror angle in the crime and added that the incident took place within campus. "Matter is under investigation. We are in constant touch with the authorities of the military station for an in-depth probe," added the SSP.

