Punjab's Bathinda military station firing prima facie fratricide. No terror attack

ByShishir Gupta
Apr 12, 2023 10:49 AM IST

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande confirmed to the Home Ministry that this was no terror attack.

A firing incident killed four persons at the Bathinda military station in Punjab early on Wednesday, the Indian Army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing. Prima facie it's a case of fratricide killing with no evidence of a terror attack.

Sources in the Amry headquarters revealed that the perpetrator is apparently alive and the quick reaction teams have cornered him. The name of the perpetrator has not been revealed.

"Station quick-reaction teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed," the army said in a statement. "Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained."

The incident took place at 4:35 am, the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

