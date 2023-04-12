Home / India News / 4 killed in Bathinda military stattion firing: Insas rifle, 28 bullets went missing on Monday: Report

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

A firing incident was reported inside Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday morning. Station quick reaction teams were activated.

At least four persons were killed after a firing incident took place inside the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the South Western Command of the Indian Army said.

The firing incident inside the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab took place around 4.35am, the army said.(HT photo)
Station quick reaction teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed, the army said. Search operations are in progress currently. The firing incident took place around 4.35am inside the military station, the army said.

Watch: Punjab: Firing inside Bathinda Military Station; Four casualties reported, says Army

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khuruna said as per the information shared by the defence establishment, no terror threat is suspected at this stage. He said the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed by the military station authorities.

Follow Live Updates on Bathinda military station firing

"Initial information says some army person opened indiscriminate firing on others. Preliminary no sabotage is suspected but details are awaited," said Khuruna.

Stated to be the largest defence establishment in the country, the military station is located along the National Highway- 7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch

The details of the incident are not immediately known.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

