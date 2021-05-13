BBMP’s free food scheme for poor draws flak for collecting Aadhaar details, phone numbers

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) distribution of free food for the poor during lockdown through Indira canteens has come under criticism from locals and activists alike after employees of the canteens were seen collecting Aadhaar card details and mobile numbers of those getting the food. In some canteens in Bengaluru, employees said they were even asked to take photographs of those receiving the food, which otherwise costs ₹10 per plate.

The Indira Canteen is a subsidised food programme run by the Karnataka government, in line with the Amma Unavagam of Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that free meals would be provided for the poor in Bengaluru during the lockdown period to ease their hardships.

“To ease hardships that come with the strict restrictions, three free meals will be made available to the poor, migrants and workers in need, at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and across the state till May 24,” Yediyurappa said in a post on Twitter.

At some centres in the city, local residents and activists pulled up authorities after some people were not able to get the food as they did not have identity card or mobile number. At some centres, strangers provided their mobile numbers to staff on behalf of people standing in queue for the food.

Some of these issues from Indira canteens across Bengaluru have surfaced even as the Karnataka government told the high court that providing identity card was not mandatory for the distribution of food.

The minutes of a meeting held on providing free food through Indira canteens, which was submitted in the high court, read: “The CSPs (catering service partners) will maintain a register to record beneficiary name, no of food packets given, contact no, identification document given by any government organisation like Aadhaar, voter id, driver’s licence, labour department identification card etc. Identity card is not compulsory for giving food, but in the interest of accountability, the CSPs are well-advised to collect as many ID card details as possible.”

However, a managing director of three such catering service partners said they have received no instructions from the BBMP. “We were asked to collect ID card details and phone numbers of all those who were getting the food from us. We were asked to submit a report to the BBMP with these details after the distribution,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

When asked if such a system would lead to denial of food to the poor, he said these were the orders given to them.

At the Indira Canteen in KP Agrahara, employees said though several people approached them without identity card or mobile numbers, they did not send them back. “We gave them food. I don’t think it would have been right to send someone who came for food empty handed,” said one of two workers at the centre. These two employees were also responsible for packing 500 food packets at the centre and distributing them.

Apart from identity cards, some of the centres were also seen taking photographs of those who were getting food packets.

Rajesh, a local activist in KP Agrahara, said an old woman who came to the centre for breakfast was uncomfortable with her photo being taken. “She said that she was ready to pay money if need be, but she didn’t want her photo taken. She was really uncomfortable. She said she came for the food because she had lost her job at an agarbatti factory. If not, she would have paid for her own food. She felt humiliated with the photo being taken,” said Rajesh.

He added, “Whatever the reasons, is this how a government should treat the people who are in need? For a ₹5 meal, they are asking for Aadhaar card, mobile number and photographs from people who can’t afford three meals a day.”

Thulasi Maddineni, special commissioner (Finance), who is in-charge of the drive, told Hindustan Times that a meeting was held with all contractors on Wednesday evening and instructions were given to ensure no one is denied food at Indira canteens. “We are very clear that no needy person should go without food. That is the clear instruction we have given. At the same time, we are dealing with contractors, so we needed some documents to check how many packets have been distributed,” said Maddineni.

Meanwhile,hours after the decision caused an outrage on social media, BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday evening announced that no identity proof or mobile number of the beneficiary was required for the distribution of food at Indira Canteens. “No identification proof or mobile number of the beneficiary is required for distribution of food packets to poor people, migrants and workers at Indira Canteen. Officials have been instructed the same during my visit to Indira Kitchen this morning. BBMP is committed to help everyone in need,” he tweeted.

The special commissioner said that after the BBMP commissioner’s visit to Indira canteens, rules have relaxed. “We had introduced a system of taking photographs, but since there were objections to it, we have discontinued it. We will continue to collect details such as mobile numbers so that we can always call them to verify the contractor’s claims on food distribution,” she said.

The officer, however, reiterated that the BBMP was not denying food to anyone because they don’t have a mobile number or identification card. “We clear on that. It is not compulsory for the citizen to provide documentation or mobile numbers. But if they give the numbers, we will have a record to ensure accountability in the process, in case any problem arises in the future. Once again, there is clear instruction given to the contractors that no one should be sent back because they don’t have documents,” she said.

The minutes of a meeting held on providing free food through Indira canteens, which was submitted in the high court, read: "The CSPs (catering service partners) will maintain a register to record beneficiary name, no of food packets given, contact no, identification document given by any government organisation like Aadhaar, voter id, driver's licence, labour department identification card etc. Identity card is not compulsory for giving food, but in the interest of accountability, the CSPs are well-advised to collect as many ID card details as possible." However, a managing director of three such catering service partners said they have received no instructions from the BBMP. "We were asked to collect ID card details and phone numbers of all those who were getting the food from us. 