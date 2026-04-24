...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

BCAS rule forces Noida Airport CEO change: Nitu Samra appointed interim CEO

Nitu Samra’s appointment comes three days after the government declined to tweak a rule that required the greenfield airport CEO to be an Indian national.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:19 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, New delhi
Advertisement

The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday named Nitu Samra as its chief executive officer (CEO) on an interim basis after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) declined to permit Christoph Schnellmann to continue.

Nitu Samra has been the airport’s chief financial officer (CFO) since October 2021 and has been closely involved in the airport’s development (Photo:niairport.in)

Samra’s appointment comes three days after the government declined to tweak a rule that required the greenfield airport CEO to be an Indian national.

The airport, developed and to be operated by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Limited, is a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG and had Christoph Schnellmann, a Swiss national, as its CEO.

HT was the first to report on December 16, 2025 that his appointment was in violation of the aviation security norms for greenfield airports.

In a statement announcing Samra’s appointment, the Noida airport acknowledged the circumstances. “This change follows directions issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) that the Chief Executive Officer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national,” it said.

“The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture,” he said.

Officials said the BCAS communication was issued after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to authorise a change in the rule that requires an Indian to be the head of a greenfield airport in view of the security of air operations.

BCAS notified the airport about the decision on Tuesday night.

The legal basis for the requirement is a BCAS AVSEC order dated January 17, 2011. Officials confirmed that efforts to amend this rule date to 2022, when the issue first came to light.

 
chief executive officer bureau of civil aviation security
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / BCAS rule forces Noida Airport CEO change: Nitu Samra appointed interim CEO
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.