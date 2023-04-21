‘If I am a man…’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on same-sex marriage

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday expressed his support for same-sex marriage, stating that everyone has the right to choose their life partner. He also criticised the Centre for delaying the issue.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Supreme Court, in a hearing on Wednesday for a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, emphasised that the state cannot discriminate against an individual based on their sexual characteristics, which they have no control over. The court also stated that the Centre has no evidence to support its claim that same-sex marriage is "elitist" or "urban".

One of the Centre's affidavits filed in the apex court argued that the petitions reflect an "urban elitist" perspective and that the recognition of marriage is a legislative function that courts should not adjudicate on.

“The matter is sub judice. So I would not like to comment on it. But I feel that love has no religion, caste or creed… If I am a man and I am fond of a man, and if I am a woman and I am fond of a woman, everyone has got the right to fall in love… Everybody has the right to choose their respective life partner be it a man or a woman,” Banerjee said.

Responding to a question on the Centre filing an affidavit urging all states and union parties to be made parties to the proceedings to seek their opinion, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary accused the Centre of trying to dilly-dallying on the matter.

“The Centre is deliberately delaying the matter. This tactic keeps the matter dangling for no reason. They could have done that in the last seven years if they were serious about seeking an opinion. They want to dilly-dally on the matter for no reason,” Banerjee said.

On Wednesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee preferred to remain non-committal about the day’s developments in Supreme Court.

“I will not say anything right now because the matter is sub-judice. I always love people who love others. But this matter is so sensitive that I will also have to know the pulse of the people. And let me see the court judgment first. Whatever judgment the court gives, we will examine and only then we will let you know,” Mamata told reporters during a press conference from Nabanna, the state secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies)

