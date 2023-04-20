Home / India News / Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: Day 3 hearing on pleas seeking marriage equality today
Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: Day 3 hearing on pleas seeking marriage equality today

india news
Published on Apr 20, 2023 06:21 AM IST

Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: Top court to resume hearing arguments on day 3 on pleas seeking marriage equality.

On same-sex marriage pleas, the Supreme Court hearing on day 3 to resume on Thursday.
On same-sex marriage pleas, the Supreme Court hearing on day 3 to resume on Thursday.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk
Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will enter into day 3 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

Wednesday's hearing began with Centre's affidavit to the Supreme Court seeking to admit all the states as parties in the matter, stating that the case requires an assessment of state rules, and customs of different sections of society. 

Centre has raised preliminary objection to the hearing and said the parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on creation of a new social relationship. 

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the State's recognition of union of homosexual couple will reduce the stigma surrounding homosexuality. He also said the LGBTQIA+ community, being equal citizens under the constitution, should be receive the same benefits from from the registration of a marriage as a heterosexual couple.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    Why is India discussing same-sex marriage? 5 points

    The Supreme Court's five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday continued hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. Read more.

