Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: Day 3 hearing on pleas seeking marriage equality today

Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will enter into day 3 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

Wednesday's hearing began with Centre's affidavit to the Supreme Court seeking to admit all the states as parties in the matter, stating that the case requires an assessment of state rules, and customs of different sections of society.

Centre has raised preliminary objection to the hearing and said the parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on creation of a new social relationship.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the State's recognition of union of homosexual couple will reduce the stigma surrounding homosexuality. He also said the LGBTQIA+ community, being equal citizens under the constitution, should be receive the same benefits from from the registration of a marriage as a heterosexual couple.