Varun Grover says child of same-sex couple won't be product of loveless marriage: 'They will be raised with empathy…'

Lyricist Varun Grover has reacted to the Supreme Court's hearing of pleas to legalise marriage for same-sex and alternative-sexuality couples. The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced its hearing on 15 petitions regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriages. Varun Grover tweeted about the recurrent question of how well a same-sex couple raises a child and shared his opinion on the microblogging site. (Also read: Same-sex marriage hearing: Apurva Asrani watches court proceeding with partner: ‘Just two consenting adults…’) Writer-lyricist and comedian Varun Grover.

On Twitter, Varun Grover tweeted about the Supreme Court hearing on the validation of same-sex marriages and answered a question. He wrote, "How will a #samesexcouple raise a child?" Definitely better than how a majority of the hetero couples raise theirs. These kids won't be the product of a loveless marriage or greed for a son or pressure from elders. They will be raised with love, empathy, and inherited grace."

Further adding to this tweet, Varun clarified his response and said, "Folks saying why do we even need to compare - all parents can be bad parents, same-sex or hetero: 1. The comparison was brought up in the court today. 2. As of now the (overwhelming) evidence exists only of bad hetero parents. 3. Give love a chance & you'll be surprised."

Apart from Varun Grover filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri also shared their thoughts on same-sex marriages. Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime.” Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta said, "Come on Supreme Court! Pave the path. Legalise same sex marriages."

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has been constituted to oversee the proceedings. Other members of the bench were Justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli. Day two of the Supreme Court hearing has now come to an end. It will again resume on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON