Same-sex marriage hearing LIVE: SC hearing paused, to resume at 4 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, an issue that has wide societal ramifications and has sharply divided opinion.

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Centre raises preliminary objections to the SupremeCourt hearing, says parliament is the only constitutionally permissible forum to decide on creation of a new social relationship.

SG Tushar Mehta tells the Constitution bench that participants to the proceedings don't represent the views of the nation & that the court must first examine if the court can at all hear this matter.

