‘Be ready for all possibilities:’ RSS chief Bhagwat on Taliban talks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwant listed all the perils India faces, and the ills plaguing the country in his customary Vijayadashami speech: Taliban, China, Pakistan, terrorism, drugs, OTT platforms, over-use of mobile phones, and cryptocurrency.

With New Delhi preparing to participate in talks with the Taliban, being hosted by Russia next week, Bhagwat has cautioned that even as it engages in talks, India must be “prepared for all possibilities”.

The RSS is the ideological fount of the BJP and the annual Vijayadashami speech of its sarsangchalak (delivered on Dusherra day) are closely followed by analysts and experts to understand issues that could become priorities for the government in the future. Friday’s speech by Bhagwat revolved around the theme of population control (and having a uniform and universal population policy), a long-standing demand of the Sangh that is now beginning to make an appearance in population laws in some BJP-ruled states, but it also focused on other current issues.

That included the Taliban, and Kashmir.

Bhagwat advocated “accelerating” the process of “emotional integration” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country in the wake of targeted killings of minorities in the union territory.

“Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted violence of national-minded people, especially Hindus to lower their morale and re-establish the reign of terror in the Valley. Efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities needs speeding up,” he said.

He also called for stepping up vigilance along borders from where intrusions and attacks have happened stealthily, along the sea routes and ramp up internal security.

“Taliban may have changed, but has Pakistan changed? Has China changed its intent towards India? Considering the possibility of a change of heart, of dialogue solving issues, we still need to be prepared,” he said.

India has opted for a wait-and-watch policy and stressed that Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for terrorists. It has, however, announced that it will participate in the meeting being hosted by Russia involving Taliban next week. China, Pakistan and Iran will also attend the talks with the Taliban in Moscow.

The Sangh has been a votary of a strong muscular policy to deal with China and Pakistan. Its affiliates have campaigned for reparations against Chinese incursions by reducing bilateral trade and cutting down on imports from China.

The RSS chief also urged the government and society to together snuff out the menace of drugs.

In the backdrop of the focus on drugs with the arrest of film star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after a raid on a rave where drugs were being consumed, Bhagwat said drugs are being sent into India from certain bordering countries with the money generated from their sales is being used for anti-national activities and destabilising the country.

Bhagwat, said while the government is doing its best to control the abuse of drugs, it the duty of society and every family to inculcate right values in their children.

The RSS chief also expressed concern over the misuse of technology, particularly mobile and OTT platforms. “OTT platforms portray indecent images, which is detrimental to the new generation…. There is no regulation of the content being shown on OTT platforms, which could harm the country,” he said.

Notably, in February, the Centre notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, which came into effect on May 25 and are applicable on social media intermediaries such as Twitter and Facebook, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

The contentious new guidelines establish a three-tier self-regulatory system for OTT platforms. It also requires the streaming services to categorise content and use different ratings to specify its appropriateness for different age groups. At the apex of the three-tier system will be an interministerial panel headed by an authorised officer of the ministry. This panel can ban content it finds violative of Section 69(A) of the IT Act.