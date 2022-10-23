'Beast has been let out': Mahua Moitra on Bilkis Bano rapists' return to village

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra reacted to reports of Bilkis Bano rapists returning to their villages and launched a fresh attack on the 'Modi-Shah' government for letting the beast out. On the statement Govindbhai Akhambhai Nai, one of the 11 convicts in the case, that Hindus do not rape, Mahua Moitra said, "So says Govind Nai, Bilkis’ convicted rapist & killer of innocents. This beast has been let out by ModiShah’s govt."

Mahua Moitra is one of the petitioners who went to the Supreme Court against the early release of the 11 convicts who are now settling into their old lives. The Gujarat government informed the Supreme Court that the release order came from the Union home ministry. The petition against the remission will be heard on November 29. Meanwhile, the top court has agreed to hear the plea of a women's organisation against the remission.

"We're innocent. Have you seen uncle & nephew rape someone in front of each other? Does it happen in Hindu community? No, Hindus don't do that,"



So says Govind Nai, Bilkis’ convicted rapist & killer of innocents. This beast has been let out by ModiShah’s govt. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 22, 2022

The release of the Bilkis Bano rapists on August 15 triggered a national outrage amid which the Gujarat government defended the decision on the ground of good behaviour of the convicts and the fact that they have completed 14 years in prison.

However, Gujarat government data reveals that the 11 convicts were out on parole for 998 to 1,576 days -- which brings their prison term down to around 10 years. Mitesh Chamanlal Bhatt, one of the convicts even got charge-sheeted for outraging the modesty of a woman in 2020 while he was out on parole, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court.

Bilkis Bano was gangraped while she was fleeing the Godhra riots while her three-year-old daughter and other family members were killed. Bilkis was five-month pregnant. 11 men were convicted in the case and were sentenced to life imprisonment.

As the convicts are now settling in their villages, Govindbhai Akhambhai Nai told NDTV, "We're innocent. Have you seen an uncle and nephew rape someone in front of each other? Does it happen in Hindu community? No, Hindus don't do that."

