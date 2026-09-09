‘Beat him with slippers’: Karnataka minister's outburst against BJP MLA; BP Harish hits back

Karnataka minister SS Mallikarjun's remarks against BJP MLA from Harihar, BP Harish, during an interaction with local farmers over the release of Bhadra reservoir water have triggered a political row in the state.

"When we asked Harish Anna, he said ask the minister,” the farmers reportedly told the minister. (X/ @ocjain4)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a purported video of the interaction, the minister is heard using derogatory language against Harish, asking the locals to “beat him with slippers” and not use the term “anna” while referring to him, NDTV reported.

Local farmers had approached Mallikarjun over Bhadra water release

A group of farmers from the Harihar region had approached the district minister Mallikarjun to request the release of irrigation water from the Bhadra reservoir. The farmers told Mallikarjun that BJP MLA Harish had directed them to meet him.

Also Read | 'BJP misusing agencies': Karnataka CM Shivakumar slams ED raids at PWD minister's residence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is no water to drink, no water for the cattle. When we ask Harish Anna, he said ask the minister,” the farmers reportedly told the minister, according to NDTV. This led to an outburst from the minister. Harihar MLA hits back; Karnataka BJP president condemns remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no water to drink, no water for the cattle. When we ask Harish Anna, he said ask the minister,” the farmers reportedly told the minister, according to NDTV. This led to an outburst from the minister. Harihar MLA hits back; Karnataka BJP president condemns remarks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the minister's remarks, Harish said he was informed about the incident by a farmer who was part of the group which had approached Mallikarjun.

“The district minister SS Mallikarjun has used vulgar and abusive words against me when farmers approached him. A farmer told me that they went to the district minister to ask for Bhadra water for Harihar. The farmer told him that I had asked them to meet the District Minister, because we want water from the Bhadra reservoir for this region. The chief minister has ordered that there is no water for irrigation purposes,” Harish said, according to ANI news agency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Harihar MLA alleged that “instead of behaving properly” with the locals, the district minister had “used vulgar language” against him, adding that the electorate would “show him the result.”

Also Read | Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'

He further said he would take the matter up with the party leadership in the state, adding that a decision would be taken after that. “I will inform our state party leaders and district party leaders, then we will take a decision,” ANI cited Harish as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karnataka BJP unit president BY Vijayendra also issued a public condemnation against the minister's remarks. “Our state president BY Vijayendra has already condemned it in a press meet today evening. The entire Karnataka BJP is behind me against SS Mallikarjun,” Harish further added.

Vijayendra said the Davanagere in-charge minister had used “unparliamentary language” against Harihar MLA BP Harish. “He has abused his parents as well,” Vijayendra said, according to NDTV. The Karnataka BJP president said this was not just an insult to the Harihar MLA, but also to the people of his constituency.