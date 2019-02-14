‘Beaten by police, ABVP workers’: Samajwadi Party leader Richa Singh tweets photos from hospital

A youth leader of the Samajwadi Party has accused police and members of the ABVP, students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), of beating her up during a protest at Allahabad University against the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to stop Akhilesh Yadav from going to Prayagraj.

Richa Singh, who describes herself as the first elected women president Allahabad university’s students’ union on Twitter, tweeted her photographs from a hospital bed.

“I was brutally attacked by Allahabad police and ABVP goons yesterday during a student’s protest at Allahabad University, I am suffering jaw and head injury and admitted in http://hospital.At the same time police has framed falce charges and launched an fir (sic),” Richa Singh posted on Wednesday.

The protests were organised after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was stopped on Tuesday at the Lucknow airport from flying to Prayagraj. Yadav claimed that he was prevented from participating in a function at the Allahabad University, where he was scheduled to attend an event of the students’ union. He later lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying it believes in “roko, thoko neeti” (policy of stop and encounter).

I was brutally attacked by Allahabad police and ABVP goons yesterday during a student's protest at Allahabad University, I amsuffering jaw and head injury and admitted in https://t.co/I6DzS42Lmw the same time police has framed falce charges and launched an fir. pic.twitter.com/8TsfgyI0hh — Richa Singh (@RichaSingh_Alld) February 13, 2019

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janta Party slammed Akhilesh’s allegation that his government had stopped him from attending a swearing-in ceremony of the students union at Allahabad University.

“Samajwadi Party should do away with its negative activities. At Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela is going on and Akhilesh’s visit could have created chaos there. Therefore, his visit was cancelled. The party is known for creating the ruckus,” he told newspersons in Lucknow.

The party’s legislators raised the issue in Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday as angry SP leaders and ally Bahujan Samaj Party members stalled proceedings of both the Houses.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) workers staged protests across the state and some were baton-charged by police at the busy Balson crossing in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:07 IST