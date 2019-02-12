 BJP is dictatorial, say oppn leaders after police stop Akhilesh at airport
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

BJP is dictatorial, say oppn leaders after police stop Akhilesh at airport

Opposition leaders condemned the police action against the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister saying it was arrogant and dictatorial.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2019 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akhilsh Yadav,Uttar Pradesh POlice,UP Government
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference after he was stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, in Lucknow, Tuesday.(PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh came under fire on Tuesday from opposition leaders after the police stopped Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from boarding a plane from Lucknow for Allahabad to attend a students’ union function at the Allahabad University.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati whose party announced an alliance with the SP last month, condemned the police action as dictatorship and asked if stopping Akhilesh was an acknowledgement by the government that it was scared of the alliance.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the decision to stop Akhilesh was dictatorial.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was embroiled in a bitter fight with the Centre earlier this month after a CBI team wanted to quiz the Kolkata Police commissioner on the Saradha chit fund scam, also criticised Adityanath for his ‘arrogant attitude.’ .

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who was in the national capital to demand special category status for his state, said the police action was another example of the BJP intolerance.

Independent Gujarat MLA whose invitation to attend a college function in Ahmedabad on Monday was cancelled by its trustees, said the action against Akhilesh was ‘nonsense’ and signalled the nervousness of the Narendra Modi regime.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:11 IST

more from india