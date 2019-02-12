BJP is dictatorial, say oppn leaders after police stop Akhilesh at airport

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh came under fire on Tuesday from opposition leaders after the police stopped Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from boarding a plane from Lucknow for Allahabad to attend a students’ union function at the Allahabad University.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati whose party announced an alliance with the SP last month, condemned the police action as dictatorship and asked if stopping Akhilesh was an acknowledgement by the government that it was scared of the alliance.

Is the BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh so afraid of the BSP-SP alliance that it is resorting to anti-democratic methods in order to curb our political activities. This is very unfortunate and this undemocratic step will be fought at all levels. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 12, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the decision to stop Akhilesh was dictatorial.

Spoke to Akhilesh ji. We strongly condemn BJP’s conduct. This is yet another example of BJP’s dictatorial attitude. https://t.co/WliPMBameM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was embroiled in a bitter fight with the Centre earlier this month after a CBI team wanted to quiz the Kolkata Police commissioner on the Saradha chit fund scam, also criticised Adityanath for his ‘arrogant attitude.’ .

I've already spoken to @yadavakhilesh. We all condemn the arrogant attitude of the so-called #BJP ‘leaders’ who didn't allow Akhilesh to address the students. Even @jigneshmevani80 was not allowed. Where is the democracy in our country? And they are giving lessons to everybody! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 12, 2019

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who was in the national capital to demand special category status for his state, said the police action was another example of the BJP intolerance.

Strongly condemn the high-handed behaviour of Lucknow authorities against Samajwadi party leader Sri Akhilesh Yadav. Another instance of BJP's intolerance against its political opponents. Really democracy is in danger. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 12, 2019

Independent Gujarat MLA whose invitation to attend a college function in Ahmedabad on Monday was cancelled by its trustees, said the action against Akhilesh was ‘nonsense’ and signalled the nervousness of the Narendra Modi regime.

One more leader stopped from addressing students:



इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी जा रहे अखिलेश यादव को लखनऊ प्रशासन ने एयरपोर्ट पर रोका, हंगामा...



I strongly condemn this nonsense.



However this also shows "bokhlahat" on the part of Modi-regime. @PMOIndia @yadavakhilesh — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 12, 2019

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:11 IST