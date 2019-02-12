Cops cane-charge Akhilesh Yadav supporters, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav injured

Protesting Samajwadi Party (SP) and Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (SCS) workers were lathicharged by police at the busy Balson crossing in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon. SP MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav, who was leading the protest, suffered injuries to his head in the cane charge by the police.

The SP workers were staging a protest against the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped from catching a flight to Prayagraj at the Amausi airport of Lucknow earlier in the day.

The SP chief was to attend a function of the Allahabad University Students’ Union and scheduled to go to the ongoing Kumbh Mela to meet seers and saints including the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri.

As soon as the news of Akhilesh Yadav being prevented from boarding a flight for Prayagraj reached SP and SCS workers waiting from him near Allahabad University (AU) protests started near the varsity. Upset students led by SP MP from Badaun Dharmendra Yadav reached the Balson crossing and staged a sit in raising slogans against the state government and demanding that Akhilesh be allowed to visit Prayagraj.

As the police and the district administration officials tried to convince the protestors to call off their agitation, arguments broke out between them, and soon upset workers started hurling stones at passing vehicles and the cops. The policemen resorted to lathicharge in which many workers and student leaders including the MP sustained injuries. However the protest continued even after the police action.

District Magistrate Suhas LY and SSP Nitin Tiwari were present on the site trying to control the situation. “We are trying to bring the situation under control and anyone disturbing peace would be strictly dealt with,” the SSP said.

