'Beautiful Vande Mataram rendition': PM enjoys band performance. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura, where polls are due early next year. Projects worth ₹6,800 crore were among the highlights of his two-state visit as he also soaked in the culture of northeast. Dressed in the traditional attire, he was also seen enjoying the performance of a northeastern band - Octave - as they sang 'Vande Matram'. The video of the performance was shared by several BJP leaders on social media, apart from PM Modi on his YouTube channel.

"A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast!" - read the title of the nearly three minutes long clip on the Prime Minister's YouTube channel. Octave -the name - can be linked to eight states in the northeast region - Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim.

Sambit Patra, Purnesh Modi, and Dr KK Laxman were among the BJP leaders who also shared the video of the performance.

Meanwhile, with PM Modi's Sunday visit, the BJP has sounded the poll bugle in the two states. The party is a part of ruling coalition in Meghalaya along with the NPP (National People's Party) and is also in power in Tripura. It aims to retain both the states for consecutive terms.

"The northeast is developing its connectivity and relations by connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand through roadways,” PM Modi said in his address in Tripura.

His visit was also meant to celebrate 50 years of the North East Council (NEC), the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region. Adressing the key event, PM Modi said, “The government has now evolved from ‘look east’ and ‘act east’, to ‘act fast for Northeast’ and ‘act first for Northeast’.”

