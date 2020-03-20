Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi gang-rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 02:22 IST

AP Singh, the lawyer for the 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts headed to the Supreme Court past midnight to request the judges to hear his request to stop execution of the four men scheduled to be hanged barely four hours later, at 5.30 am, at the national capital’s Tihar jail.

Three of the four convicts had approached the Delhi High Court late Thursday evening with a similar request. Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula heard AP Singh and other lawyers for close to 90 minutes but did not find any reason to suspend the death warrant.

Soon after, AP Singh declared that he would approach the top court before the four convicts were taken to the gallows to be hanged, simultaneously at 5.30 pm.

“I will go to the Supreme Court when I get the copy of the order. I have spoken to the (SC) Registrar. I will go to him,” he told reporters.

AP Singh reached the top court’s official’s residence in central Delhi by 1.30 am to request for a special hearing.

“We are seeking an urgent hearing and stay on the death warrant. We are filing the petition in the Supreme Court… The court is open and working,” he told reporters.

Lawyers for the four convicts had been rushing in and out of courts through the day, right from the one presided by Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana to the Supreme Court’s six-judge bench.

Before the top court closed for the day, the six-judge bench led by Justice NV Ramana had rejected convict Pawan Gupta’s curative petition that claimed he was a juvenile at the time of commission of offence in December 2012. Another bench comprising three judges then took up two other petitions filed by convict Mukesh Singh and rejected them.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim who waited for years to see the men who brutalised her 23-year-old daughter, was confident that the last-minute appeals would be rejected by the Supreme Court. The convicts, she told reporters, had already been given a lot of time and had managed to delay their execution.

“We are also going to the Supreme Court, it will be dismissed there too. Convicts will be hanged this morning,” Asha Devi told reporters before heading to the top court.

Back in Tihar where the four men - Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - will be hanged, jail officers along with the hangman Pawan Jallad have inspected the hanging courtyard late on Thursday one last time before the execution.

The 10 pieces of rope that were brought from Bihar’s Buxar and tied to the beams at the gallows were checked. The rope has been dipped in butter or wax by prisoners of Buxar Jail in a way that it does not decapitate convicts during the hanging.

Executioner Pawan Jallah checked the lever by performing a dummy hanging using a sandbag.

The execution process is expected to be complete before 6.30 am.