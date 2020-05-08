e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Before lifting lockdown, govt needs to bring transperancy in exit plan: Rahul

Before lifting lockdown, govt needs to bring transperancy in exit plan: Rahul

In a video conference with mediapersons, Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, said, “We have been having internal discussions on the suggestions to we would be giving the government.”

india Updated: May 08, 2020 14:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Photo: Screengrab)
         

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) is not like an on-off switch, saying that if the government wants to end the lockdown, it must bring physiological change in the minds of the people and transperancy in exit plan.

In a video conference with mediapersons, Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, said, “We have been having internal discussions on the suggestions to we would be giving the government.”

He said the country is beginning to run into a little bit of problem. “There is a strong feeling that we need to immediately release packages to the MSMEs, give money in the hands of the poor and have a strategy for the migrants besides preparing for the opening of the lockdown,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also urged the Central government to provide little bit of “transparency” about its actions.

“We need to understand that when they lift the lockdown, what would be the criteria for it, what are the boxes they want to tick before actually initiating the process. It is important that government tells the people about these criteria,” the Congress leader said.

“We simply cannot continue without providing support to the people who are suffering due to the lockdown,” he added.

The Congress leader further said that the lockdown is not only switching on a key, it requires a number of things to happen, it needs a psychological change.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the Covid-19 disease is currently very dangerous for the elderly, and people with ailments like diabetis, cardiac problem and lung disease.

“We need to bring a psychological change in the minds of the people. If the government wants to open up, it has to turn this fear into a sense of confidence. Otherwise people will start going out the moment the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

“We need a stratgy to open up the lockdown. A massive transition is required... it requires coordination between the states, the Central government, district magistrates and many others. That is the challenge the government faces,” he said.

This was the second interaction of the Congress leader with the media in the last one month amid the nationwide lockdown.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
Live: Flight carrying 167 J-K medical students from Bangladesh reaches Srinagar
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper