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Before NEET-UG leak, parliamentary panel backed pen-and-paper exams

The recommentations from parliamentary panel is in complete contrast with the suggestions mae by ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan-led high-level committee

Published on: May 15, 2026 11:30 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Before the NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to paper leak, a parliamentary standing committee had backed the pen and paper mode of the entrance exams, claims a report by news agency PTI. The committe had citing the ‘leak-proof’ track record of exams such as those conducted by the UPSC and CBSE in their recommendation.

NEET exam was cancelled due to paper leak and re-exam will take place on June 21. (Representative photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The committee had advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to "closely study these models and implement the same".

However, the recommentations from parliamentary panel is in complete contrast with the suggestions mae by ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan-led high-level committee which had recommended shifting from pen and paper model to computer based testing.

Also Read | Re-NEET date announced: Exam to be held on June 21, says NTA

But the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Digvijaya Singh, supported greater reliance on pen-and-paper examinations while acknowledging the trade-offs involved in both systems.

It also noted that the NTA generated a surplus corpus of around 448 crore over the last six years and recommended that the amount be used to strengthen the agency's own examination and monitoring capabilities.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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