Began on second floor, only one entry/exit: What to know about Kolkata fire that killed 9

At least nine people were killed after a blaze broke out at Kolkata's Shikha Inn hotel. As per officials, the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Charred portion of the exterior of a building after a fire broke out at a hotel on Mirza Galib Street, leaving at least nine people dead and six others injured (PTI)

According to fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the hotel, which is a five-storey building on 15H Mirza Ghalib Street, around 2am.

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Four fire tenders were pressed into action, and the fire was doused after a few hours. People familiar with the matter have added that the fire broke out on the second floor of the hotel and then spread to the rest of the building.

"Neither smoke nor flames were visible from the outside. Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene; 22 people were rescued using ladders," Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh told reporters.

Firefighters and other officials stand on the street in the aftermath of hotel a fire that killed several people in Kolkata, India

Speaking to media, Fire Department Minister Kaushik Chowdhury said that the cause of the fir in under investigation and could be due to a short circuit.

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{{^usCountry}} "A forensic examination would reveal what led to the blaze," he added further. No emergency exit, safety lapses and more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A forensic examination would reveal what led to the blaze," he added further. No emergency exit, safety lapses and more {{/usCountry}}

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As per guests in the hotel, the inn had only one entry and exit and no emergency exits.

“I came with my friend. It was a very dangerous situation and I really don’t know how we escaped. There was no fire-alarm or fire-fighting system. Some have died,” Amirul Hossain, a guest from Tarapith in Birbhum district, told HT.

"The building management did not comply with basic safety and construction norms. It is alleged that there were several irregularities in the functioning of the hotel," Minister Chowdhury told reporters.

Also Read | Tarapith fire: Hotel owner, son arrested as death toll rises to 9

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BJP leader Santosh Pathak also added that the majority of the hotels in Mirza Ghalib Street are run illegally.

“Most of the hotels in this area are running illegally. They don’t have firefighting mechanism. They don’t follow any rules and regulations. We have told multiple times. Some don’t even have licenses. Inside, there are illegal constructions. Residential buildings are turned into commercial spaces overnight. The police station and fire brigade station are at a stone’s throw,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)