‘….behind the scenes’: Sachin Pilot on Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation

As suspense lingers over the real reason behind Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation as Vice President, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed doubts, calling the development “fishy.” Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference.(PTI file)

"The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional position in the country. The BJP and the Central government have consistently misused constitutional posts and institutions," news agency PTI quoted Sachin Pilot as saying in Rajasthan's Tonk.

Emphasising that a formal farewell is usually the norm in such a situation, Pilot said, “Something has definitely happened behind the scenes which led to his unexpected resignation.”

The Congress has been questioning the sudden resignation of Dhankhar, with Jairam Ramesh seeking a "farewell function" for the former vice president. However, the demand has found no takers in the government, PTI reported.

The demand was raised by Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening.

The government, however, was silent on the issue and Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju did not respond on the demand, the report said, citing sources.

No other opposition leader supported Ramesh on the demand, they said.

The Congress has been demanding a "dignified farewell" for Dhankhar, who remained in office for three years. The opposition party has also been questioning the government on Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

The Congress has also been alleging that Dhankhar was "forced" to resign after he accepted a notice signed by Opposition MPs to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence charred wads of currency notes were recovered a few months ago.

The demand was raised at a time when Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to six of its members on Thursday.

Ambumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, P Wilson, M Shanmugam, M Mohammed Abdulla and N Chandrasegharan are being accorded farewell.