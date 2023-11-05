'Behuda, besharam': Mahua Moitra slams panel chief, warns BJP; Nishikant Dubey takes jibe

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday intensified her attack against Lok Sabha ethics panel chief Vinod Sonkar, claiming he had asked her “cheap sordid irrelevant questions” when she appeared before the panel on November 2, in connection with the cash-for-query scandal. Accusing the BJP of attempting to “push out women MPs with a fake narrative”, she warned the party that she has the complete transcript of the proceedings of the panel. She also claimed the BJP was planning to foist criminal cases on her.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman’s cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition’s protests, my protests -- all there in official black & white. Besharam & Behuda," she wrote on X.

"Shaking in my skin to know BJP is planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them - only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for ₹13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," she added.

In another remark on X, she termed the allegations against her BJP and Gautam Adani's "diversionary tactics".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey -- who had lodged the complaint against Moitra with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing "evidence" furnished by her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai -- took a jibe at the TMC MP, saying she accepted businessman Darshan Hiranandani's offer but not Gautam Adani's. He was referring to Moitra's allegations that Adani had offered to make peace with her.

"I have become a fan of Mahua Moitra's honesty. She kicked away Adani's offer for Hiranandani?" he wrote on X.

In an affidavit, businessman Darshan Hiranandani had claimed that Moitra accepted expensive gifts in return for allowing him to post questions on the Lok Sabha's official website, using her login credentials.

Moitra has denied the charge of any wrongdoing. She recently said in a television interview that she had shared her login credentials with the businessman who was her friend. She said she had asked the businessman to have his staff type out her questions on the portal. She said since no question could be posted without her OTP, the queries had her approval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Moitra stormed out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting accusing Vinod Sonkar of asking "unethical" questions of personal nature.

Sonkar claimed Moitra had used unparliamentary words against him and the panel to escape questions pertaining to the scandal.

"Only those questions were asked to Mahua Moitra on which there are allegations. She was given the right to give answers to those questions she wanted and not give those she did not wish,” Sonkar told the reporters on Friday afternoon.

“Rather than doing this, only to create obstacles in the investigation, this ruckus was created by her. The kind of words she used for the chairman and members of the ethics committee do not suit an MP or a woman... She wanted to avoid giving answers and create obstacles in the investigation," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moitra later wrote to Om Birla, saying Sonkar subjected her to the proverbial “vastraharan” by his “unethical, sordid, and prejudiced questions”.

“I write to you in great anguish today to update you on the unethical, sordid, and prejudiced behaviour meted out to me at the hearing of the Ethics Committee by the Chairman. I have been subjected to the proverbial ‘vastraharan’ by him in the presence of all members of the Committee,” Moitra said in her letter.

“The committee ought to designate itself under a name other than the Ethics Committee as it has no ethics and morality left. Instead of asking questions pertinent to the subject, the Chairman exhibited a preconceived bias by maliciously and clearly in a defamatory way questioning me, so much so that 5 of the 11 members present walked out and boycotted the proceedings in protest at his shameful conduct,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON