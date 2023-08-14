Leadership void hits BJP in Belagavi

Belagavi: The Belagavi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that previously held sway over both the party’s high command and the previous state government, now lacks a leader to guide its team of legislators.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spearheaded the ‘operation lotus’ has likely lost interest in leading the district team. (ANI)

The recent state assembly elections not only dealt a blow to the ruling BJP but also shattered its stronghold in the border district of Belagavi, where its representation dwindled from 13 seats to seven, people familiar with the matter said.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spearheaded “operation lotus” — a term used by opposition parties that the BJP is orchestrating defections to topple their governments — effectively securing the BJP government, appears to have lost interest in leading the district’s team following their electoral defeat, a leader in the know of the development said, requesting anonymity.

Despite having representation in the Lok Sabha, the party has lost five assembly seats due to a lack of coordination among leaders, the leader added. The election was conducted under the ‘leadership’ of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, whose authority was openly challenged by Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolley, his wife and former women and child development minister, Nippani MLA Shashikala Jolley, and a few other legislators.

“The opposition to his leadership escalated when election tickets were allocated to candidates he endorsed. Except for Khanapur MLA Vithal Halgekar, all of his recommended candidates suffered defeats, severely undermining the party’s presence in the district. He is no longer looked as the party’s leader in the district,” said another BJP leader who didn’t want to be named.

Despite the Jolley couple’s favourable rapport with the high command, they expressed concerns about Jarkiholi’s interference in their constituency, leading to instructions to curb his influence. Although he submitted a list of candidates to contest from the Chikkodi division, the high command granted tickets only to MLAs Kumatolli and Patil, who both lost to Congress candidates Lakshman Savadi and Bharamgonda (Kaakasaheb) Patil.

Jarkiholi had targeted both Savadi and Hebbalkar, both of whom switched over to the Congress in the run-up to the assembly polls. Though Jarkiholi saw the development as an opportunity to wrest control of the Chikkodi region, both Savadi and Hebbalkar won the elections, securing the highest vote share.

Jarkiholi in his election speeches stirred controversy by promising to pay ₹6,000 per vote to defeat Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar caused consternation. To avert further turmoil, Union home minister Amit Shah instructed state leaders to abstain from making controversial statements until the completion of the election.

The untimely passing of Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti, who served eight terms in the state assembly, did not bring any additional sympathetic seats to the BJP. With Jarkiholi losing the trust of the party’s high command and Lakshman Savadi quitting the party, the BJP is left without an experienced driver to steer their course in the district.

Party Belagavi district president Sanjay Patil told HT, “All seven legislators and the two members of parliament representing the district are unitedly working under my leadership. The head of the legislators’ group will be chosen shortly. The legislator team leader has not yet been nominated, as all the legislators told me that they don’t need a captain and asked me to continue leading and guiding the party in the district, including all the elected representatives,’ Patil added.

Patil, who represented the Belagavi Rural assembly constituency twice, said that although the district witnessed a setback in the assembly election, it will regain its strength in the days to come. This is because all the legislators and the defeated candidates, including the workers, have realized the reasons for the defeat and are working together to rectify the errors.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, one of the most senior legislators in the state assembly, who led the legislators’ team in the last term, is not interested in continuing. This is yet another reason for not nominating a leader. “Jarkiholi has not even recommended anyone to lead the district legislators’ team. Many are capable of leading the team and are waiting for instructions from the state high command,” Patil said.