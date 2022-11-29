Belagavi industrialists threaten to move to Maharashtra and Goa

BELAGAVI Amid the ongoing territorial dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, industry representatives in Belagavi have threatened to move to Maharashtra and Goa if their grievances are not addressed.

Belagavi, known commonly as Karnataka’s second capital, is popular for its foundry cluster products- largely automobile spare parts- as well as its weaving sector. “Udhyam Bhag ‘’, an industrial area in the Belagavi South assembly constituency has thousands of industrial units but locals allege that the area suffers from irregular power supply, insufficient water, poor approach roads, and a delay in administrative work.

Parshuram Dage, former president of the Uttar Karnataka Nekarara Vedike (North Karnataka Weavers Forum) who has been at the forefront of protests by families of weavers, said the Dharma Singh led Congress-JD(S) government between 2004 and 2006 conducted developmental works in the region after meetings with multiple delegations. “Subsequent governments however did not follow through and 1,500 of 1,800 weaving units, both power and handloom, moved to Shinnoli in Maharashtra, 13 kilometres from Belagavi. Maharashtra gave financial and business-friendly administration with favourable power tariffs, bank loans and interest rates that were more attractive than Karnataka,” Dage said.

The Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI), in a recent meeting for which Belagavi South BJP MLA Abhay Patil was invited, tabled the problems being faced and also their decision of migrating to Goa and Maharashtra. MLA Patil, who represents the Belagavi constituency, said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured sanction of ₹80 crore for the development of the industrial hub.

“The chief minister told me to tell the industrialists to change their plan as he would release ₹80 crore and more funds in days to come to the Belagavi industrial sector. I trust him to keep his word.” Patil said, asserting that he has spoken to the industrialists to change their plans. Karnataka would soon offer more attractive incentives than Goa and Maharashtra and they had conveyed to him that they would wait and watch, he added.

Sachin Sabnis, president of the state unit of Laghu Udyog Bharati (small industries), said that the lack of good roads, electricity and water caused delays in procuring material and goods supply. “An investors’ meeting at Panaji had invited industrialists from Belagavi and assured them of friendly packages including loans, single window clearances. It seems that the government’s ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ concept has only Hubballi-Dharwad in mind and not other places in North Karnataka. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) is acting like a profit-making body,” Sabnis said.

Belagavi Foundry Cluster chairman Ram Bhandare said Maharashtra has reserved land in Kolhapur district for industrialists of Belagavi. “We want to carry our business in Belagavi, but we are not getting fair treatment from the government,” he added.