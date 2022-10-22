Belagavi school student killed by seniors: Cops

The Class 10 student who was found dead on Thursday on the outskirts of Muchandi village, about 5 km from Belagavi, is suspected to have been murdered by his seniors from a PU (Pre-University) college, police officers privy to the investigation said on Friday.

The 16-year-old boy was a student of the GA Kannada medium high school, run by the KLE society in Muchandi. He was reported missing on Wednesday. Police cited CCTV footage to state that a student of a PU college run by the same society, who was a friend of the boy, was last seen picking up him up on a motorcycle that evening. They said the boy had a fight with some other students of the PU college the same day.

According to a police official familiar with the case, the victim had sustained injuries with a sharp weapon on the back and neck and his head had been crushed with a stone. The officer said the boy’s face was damaged beyond recognition and that they zeroed in on the identity from his school’s logo on the belt buckle.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) at Camp Police station — the school comes under its jurisdiction— and under section 302 (murder) at Marihal police station, which oversees the area where the killing is suspected to have been committed.

Camp police station inspector Prabhudev Dharmatti, who is leading the investigating team, said they have named five people as accused in the case and searches are on to nab them.

“Based on CC camera footage and the details obtained by classmates and their teachers, we have identified the accused who are being rounded up. The real cause for the crime would be known after a thorough interrogation.”

According to the police, the victim had several friends in the PU college and had formed a gang with them. He reportedly had fights with several PU college students on prior occassions, said the officer mentioned above.

“He was found murdered with injuries on his back and neck with sharp weapons and his head was smashed with a large stone. The accused, to conceal his identity, took off the victim’s uniform and bag. His face was not recognisable. He was identified from the school’s logo on the belt buckle,” said another police officer.