Belgian PM backs India's fight against cross-border terrorism in talks with Modi; leaders propose ‘joint working group’

The prime ministers of India and Belgium have proposed the idea of establishing a ‘Belgium-India Joint Working Group’ for counter terrorism efforts and enhance bilateral cooperation amid the evolving terrorist threats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever ahead of their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi (HT Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This was among the key points discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever who is on a two-day visit to India between September 2 and 4.

This is De Wever's first visit to India since taking office as Belgian PM in February 2025.

Also read: PM Modi renews appeal to avoid gold buying, foreign travel

Belgian PM condemns Pahalgam attack

Wever expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism as he also condemned the 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Both leaders underscored their commitment to a comprehensive/global approach to counterterrorism and affirmed that terrorism, in any form and manifestation and anywhere, could never be justified, and called for its perpetrators to be held accountable in accordance with international law.” the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both leaders underscored their commitment to a comprehensive/global approach to counterterrorism and affirmed that terrorism, in any form and manifestation and anywhere, could never be justified, and called for its perpetrators to be held accountable in accordance with international law.” the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The two leaders further agreed that the international community must act together, against terrorists and terrorist entities including those designated by the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime, terrorist networks, their safe havens and their financing, including through the UN and FATF, the government said.

Also read: The power frame: Modi, Xi, Putin, Sharif feature in SCO Summit group photo

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The leaders also called for strengthened international cooperation in preventing and combating terrorism, including through sanctions mechanisms at the national, regional and international levels.

“In this context, they expressed their intention to explore the establishment of a Belgium-India Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism with a view to enhancing bilateral cooperation in addressing evolving terrorist threats,” the government statement said.

Bilateral talks in Delhi

Modi and Bart De Wever held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, with the discussions covering the entire range of the two countries' relations.

Also read: Ram Temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra's old video with PM Modi at Adampur air base goes viral

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two leaders also took up regional and global matters of mutual interest and reiterated their resolve to further deepen bilateral ties.

"The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with a focus on defence, trade, investment, innovation, semiconductors, fintech, critical minerals, people-to-people ties, and academic and research cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Other key issues discussed in bilateral talks

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Bart De Wever witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) covering defence, renewable energy, combating crime and establishing diplomatic training between the two nations.

The two countries also agreed on measures to double bilateral trade over the next five years, including the establishment of a business forum, an investment forum and a consular dialogue, the MEA stated.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, MEA's Secretary (West) Sibi George and other officials attended the meeting, according to news agency ANI.