Ram Temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra's old video with PM Modi at Adampur air base goes viral
Jeetendra Mishra had accompanied PM Modi to the Adampur air base in May 2025, shortly after India and Pakistan reached an understanding amid Operation Sindoor.
An old video of Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Adampur air base in Punjab resurfaced on social media hours after his appointment as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
As reported by HT earlier, Mishra had accompanied Modi to the Adampur air base in May 2025, shortly after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military action following Operation Sindoor. The visit was aimed at countering Pakistan’s disinformation campaign and showcasing India’s military preparedness.
Mishra, who retired on April 30 as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, was among the senior military officers involved in planning Operation Sindoor. He was later awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his role in the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan.
Watch the video here:
Deep Dive
Mishra's Operation Sindoor link
Mishra’s connection to Operation Sindoor is significant. The Western Air Command, which he headed at the time, was at the centre of India’s operational response after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
The operation saw India and Pakistan engage in four days of strikes and counterstrikes involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery. The two sides reached an understanding to stop all military action on May 10, 2025.
Under Mishra’s leadership, the Western Air Command was prepared to strike targets in Pakistan within hours of the Pahalgam attack. He was also closely involved in identifying terror targets in Pakistan and deciding the weapons best suited to hit them while minimising collateral damage, people aware of the matter said.
Mishra, who belongs to Bhopatpura village in the Bhatpar Rani area of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience. He served as a fighter pilot, combat leader and experimental test pilot during his career.
‘Opportunity to serve Ram Mandir and Ram bhakts’
In his first reaction to the CEO appointment, Mishra called is a “great fortune”. He was talking to news agency ANI when he said, "I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts.”
He further thanked the selection committee, the Trust and Lord Ram for being given this responsibility. “I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,” Mishra added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More