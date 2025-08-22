Bengal board announces results after SC stays high court order on merit list

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the result for admissions to undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta high court order scrapping the merit list. On August 7, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta high court directed the WBJEE to release the fresh list. (Sourced)

The high court had directed the WBJEEB to prepare a fresh merit list. “The WBJEEB shall recast the merit list and publish a fresh panel, providing 7% reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010,” the order said.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti from Don Bosco School in Park Circus was declared the topper. Samyajyoti Biswas from Kalyani Central Model School in Kalyani stood second, and Dishaanth Basu of Delhi Public School in Ruby Park ranked third.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students who have passed the examination. “To those who, for some reason, could not achieve good results, I urge you not to lose heart but to prepare for better outcomes in the future,” she wrote on X.

“Due to legal complications, the announcement of results was delayed a bit this time compared to previous years. However, I have faith that, overcoming all adversities, you will achieve greater success in the days to come and make Bengal proud.”