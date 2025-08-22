Search
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengal board announces results after SC stays high court order on merit list

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 03:16 pm IST

Aniruddha Chakrabarti was declared the topper, Samyajyoti Biswas stood second, and Dishaanth Basu ranked third as WBJEEB announced the results

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the result for admissions to undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta high court order scrapping the merit list.

On August 7, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta high court directed the WBJEE to release the fresh list. (Sourced)
On August 7, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta high court directed the WBJEE to release the fresh list. (Sourced)

The high court had directed the WBJEEB to prepare a fresh merit list. “The WBJEEB shall recast the merit list and publish a fresh panel, providing 7% reservation for the 66 classes of OBC candidates as recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010,” the order said.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti from Don Bosco School in Park Circus was declared the topper. Samyajyoti Biswas from Kalyani Central Model School in Kalyani stood second, and Dishaanth Basu of Delhi Public School in Ruby Park ranked third.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students who have passed the examination. “To those who, for some reason, could not achieve good results, I urge you not to lose heart but to prepare for better outcomes in the future,” she wrote on X.

“Due to legal complications, the announcement of results was delayed a bit this time compared to previous years. However, I have faith that, overcoming all adversities, you will achieve greater success in the days to come and make Bengal proud.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengal board announces results after SC stays high court order on merit list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On