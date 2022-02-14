Bengal civic polls: TMC set to sweep Bidhannagar board, celebrations begin

The ruling Trinamool Congress is heading for a massive win in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and all set to retain the civic board.

An ANI input said celebrations were underway in North 24 Parganas with the Mamata Banerje-led party sweeping the civic body election in Bidhannagar.c

#WATCH | TMC workers celebrate in North 24 Parganas as the party sweeps the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election. #WestBengalCivicPolls pic.twitter.com/aZxFkd6PFB — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Besides Bidhannagar, elections were held in Siliguri, Asansol and Chandannagar on Saturday. While the Siliguri Municipal Corporation is run by the Left Front, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has the other three bodies in its control.

The counting of votes began at 8am.

The BJP on Sunday demanded a repolling in Bidhannagar and Asansol alleging widespread rigging and violence.

In a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC), state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said police were a silent spectator when open rigging was underway during the polls on Saturday.