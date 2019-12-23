Bengal governor faces black flags, ‘Go back’ slogans at Jadavpur University

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:01 IST

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced black flags and protests by students of Jadavpur University when he went to the campus. Dhankhar was trapped inside his car for 50 minutes as students shouted slogans while surrounding the vehicle.

This comes exactly 95 days after Dhankhar had gone to the university ‪on September 19 to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students who stopped him from leaving the campus.

As soon as Dhankhar’s car arrived at the campus a little before 2 pm, students, belonging to the Left and far-Left unions and university employees owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress, joined hands and cordoned the vehicles from all sides. Armed with black flags and placards, the students shouted slogans against Dhankhar, calling him an “agent of the BJP” and questioning his neutrality for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Not our chancellor,” “Go back Dhankhar,” they shouted.

The governor went to the university for a crucial meeting of its court, the university’s highest decision-making body. The students did not allow Dhankhar to enter Aurobindi Bhawan; the meeting finally began at 3 pm.

The problem began after JU’s executive council postponed the special convocation were the Bengal governor was to confer degrees on some eminent people. On Saunday, Dhankhar challenged the council’s decision to defer the special convocation and said the university outrageously overstepped its jurisdictional competence.

Defending itself, the university said the decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident as students had threatened to stage demonstration if the governor entered the campus. It said a normal ceremony would be held on December 24 so that students could get their degrees.

Several Left and far-Left student bodies that are protesting the new citizenship law on and off campus declared earlier that students will show black flags to the governor and will not accept certificates from him.